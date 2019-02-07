British pound drops after BOE cuts 2019 outlook

The British pound drops 0.3% against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of England warns that Brexit-related uncertainties and softer activity abroad could lead to "greater-than-usual short-term volatility" in U.K. data, making the medium-term outlook difficult to read.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee maintains its benchmark bank rate at 0.75%.

The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435B.

U.K. economy increased by 0.3% in the three months to November, about half the rate of growth on average over the past five years.

U.K. economic growth appear to have weakened further in early 2019, the BOE says.

BOE cuts its 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.2% from the 1.7% it projected in November.

"The monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction," the BOE statement said.

