Tabula Rasa readies convertible debt offering; discloses material weakness in internal controls
Feb. 07, 2019 7:58 AM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)TRHCBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) has initiated an offering of $250M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2026. Price and terms have yet to be announced.
- Concurrently, it discloses a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting, specifically ineffective information technology general controls (ITGCs) in program change-management associated with the SinfoniaRx business. Its business process controls that are dependent on the affected ITGCs are also considered ineffective. Fixes are being implemented.
- The company says the material weaknesses did not result in any identifiable misstatements in its financial statements so no revisions are needed.