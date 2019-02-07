Tabula Rasa readies convertible debt offering; discloses material weakness in internal controls

Feb. 07, 2019 7:58 AM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)TRHCBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) has initiated an offering of $250M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2026. Price and terms have yet to be announced.
  • Concurrently, it discloses a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting, specifically ineffective information technology general controls (ITGCs) in program change-management associated with the SinfoniaRx business. Its business process controls that are dependent on the affected ITGCs are also considered ineffective. Fixes are being implemented.
  • The company says the material weaknesses did not result in any identifiable misstatements in its financial statements so no revisions are needed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.