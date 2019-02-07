Regional bank investors mull BB&T/SunTrust merger

BB&T and SunTrust have agreed to merge in a $66B all-stock deal that will create the country's 6th-largest bank. Investors are liking the deal, with both names up sharply in premarket action. Why? The two have identified cost synergies of at least $1.6B by 2022 - Wall Street loves layoffs.

The M&A animal spirits is helping to lift the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.2% in premarket action. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) is up 0.9% .