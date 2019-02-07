Intercontinental Exchange Q4 beats, shares move down

Q4 revenue of $1.68B beats consensus estimate by $10M and rises from $1.44B a year ago. By segment:

Intercontinental Exchange moves down 1.2% in premarket trading.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 58%, unchanged from a year ago.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE ) Q4 adjusted EPS of 94 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 92 cents and improves from 75 cents a year ago.

Trading and clearing revenue of $657M, up 27% from $517M a year ago.

Data and listings revenue of $651M, up 4% from $629M a year ago; data revenue of $539M rose 3% Y/Y.

Q1 and 2019 guidance: ICE sees Q1 data revenue of $540M-$545M and $2.19B-$2.24B for the full year 2019. Data revenue in FY2018 was $2.12B, up 1% Y/Y.

Sees Q1 non-GAAP operating expenses of $535M-$545M and $2.15B-$2.20B for FY2019.

Sees capital expenditures of $290M-$320M for the year.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

