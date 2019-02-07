Total slips after Q4 miss; sees record high production rising another 9% in '19

  • Total (NYSE:TOT) -1.6% pre-market after Q4 earnings of $1.17/share fall short of the $1.24 analyst consensus estimate.
  • TOT says 2018 production rose 10% Y/Y to reach an all-time high of 2.87M boe/day thanks to the start-up of various operations and higher output in liquefied natural gas and deep sea projects in Australia, Angola, Nigeria, Russia and Brazil, and the company forecasts production to rise 9% to more than 3M boe/day in 2019.
  • TOT says it is targeting cost reductions of $4.7B this year after beating its 2018 target, and expects net investments in the $15B-$16B range.
  • The key question for TOT is the cost of access to Permian Basin resources and the capacity to develop them, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said during the earnings conference call.
  • TOT has no big deals in mind at present but “if we move, it can only be done in a quite sizable way,” the CEO said. “It makes no sense for me to make an acquisition of $5B to have 30K bbl/day in the Permian, just to fill the gap.”
