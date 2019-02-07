Avadel down 24% premarket on restructuring

Thinly traded micro cap Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is down 24% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced corporate restructuring that includes a 50% reduction in headcount.

The downsizing, expected to save $50M - 75M in operating costs this year, will allow it to focus its resources on pushing late-stage candidate FT218 over the finish line. The bulk of the savings, $55M - 60M, will come from dropping NOCTIVA which has underperformed since launch.

The company's quick asset balance was ~$100M at year-end 2018.