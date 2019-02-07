Tyson Foods -1.4% after earnings
Feb. 07, 2019 8:26 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) trades lower after the meat producer posts mixed results and guidance.
- Sales were down 0.4% to $10.193B, while operating income fell 12% to $807M. Tyson's adjusted operating margin fell to 8.3% vs. 9.2% a year ago.
- "Our cash flow and strong balance sheet support our capital commitments and our growth strategy," says Tyson CEO Noel White. Looking ahead, the company expects FY19 revenue of $43B vs. $41B prior and $41.6B consensus. EPS of $5.75 to $6.10 is expected vs. $5.92 consensus.
- TSN -1.38% premarket to $60.06 vs. a 52-week trading range of $49.77 to $77.62.