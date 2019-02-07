Hain plummets to multi-year low after soft earnings

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) plummets after coming off a post-earnings trading halt.

The company's FQ2 results fell far short of expectations and full-year guidance was also taken lower. Hain now expects FY19 sales of $2.32B to $2.35B vs. $2.45B consensus.

During FQ2, sales fell off 5% and gross margin dropped 240 bps to 20.3% of sales. An operating loss of $15.4M was recorded, while adjusted EBITDA was $45M vs. $68M a year ago.

"Although we are not satisfied with our near-term performance, we are starting to see sequential improvement in our numbers and are working diligently to restore profitable growth in the United States, while continuing our profit momentum in the United Kingdom and Europe," says CEO Mark Schiller on the performance.

HAIN -17.93% premarket to $14.60 (multi-year low).

Previously: Hain Celestial misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)