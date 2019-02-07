Iron ore price passes $90/ton; big cash windfall predicted for Rio, BHP

Iron ore prices surge to near two-year highs above $90/metric ton in the wake of reduced activity by Vale (NYSE:VALE), the world's top producer of the steelmaking ingredient.

Benchmark ore with 62% iron content rose ~4.5% today to $90.50/ton, according to S&P Global Platts.

Vale's license to operate a dam at its 30M metric tons/year Brucutu mine was revoked this week by Brazil's government, making it impossible for Vale to keep mining at Brucutu and freezing ~9% of the company’s annual production.

Barclays analysts say the iron ore price could breach $100/ton since Brucutu is unlikely to restart quickly.

The increase in prices promises to deliver a boost for the world's no. 2 and no. 3 producers, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP; UBS estimates a $10 rise in iron ore raises Rio's free cash flow by $1.9B and BHP's by $1.6B.

Analysts say the big question now is whether Rio and BHP, which have spare capacity, look to increase production and fill the gap left by Vale.

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY

