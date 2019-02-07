WWE® announces stock repurchase program
- The Board of Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has authorized a $500M stock repurchase program.
- Commenting on this announcement, George Barrios, WWE Co-President, said: “The authorization of a stock repurchase program underscores our commitment to the Company’s shareholders. The decision is supported by WWE’s strong financial performance and demonstrates our confidence in the Company’s future. We believe we can continue to invest for future growth, maintain financial flexibility and return excess capital to shareholders, all of which should keep us on the path toward building long-term value.”