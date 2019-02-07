VBI GBM study of VBI-1901 to continue; shares up 3% premarket

Feb. 07, 2019 8:48 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)VBIVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The third and final safety review of Part A of a Phase 1/2a clinical evaluating VBI Vaccines' (NASDAQ:VBIV) VBI-1901 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) has been completed and the study will continue as planned without modification.
  • Part B, an extension of the optimal dose identified in Part A, will enroll up to 10 additional patients.
  • Immunological and survival data from all three cohorts in Part A should be available next quarter.
  • VBI-1901, administered via intradermal injection, is an immunotherapy targeting cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens gB and pp65. CMV infection is believed to be prevalent in a range of solid tumors so an anti-CMV dendritic cell vaccination regimen may extend overall survival in GBM patients.
  • Shares are up 3% premarket on light volume.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.