VBI GBM study of VBI-1901 to continue; shares up 3% premarket
Feb. 07, 2019 8:48 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)VBIVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The third and final safety review of Part A of a Phase 1/2a clinical evaluating VBI Vaccines' (NASDAQ:VBIV) VBI-1901 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) has been completed and the study will continue as planned without modification.
- Part B, an extension of the optimal dose identified in Part A, will enroll up to 10 additional patients.
- Immunological and survival data from all three cohorts in Part A should be available next quarter.
- VBI-1901, administered via intradermal injection, is an immunotherapy targeting cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens gB and pp65. CMV infection is believed to be prevalent in a range of solid tumors so an anti-CMV dendritic cell vaccination regimen may extend overall survival in GBM patients.
- Shares are up 3% premarket on light volume.