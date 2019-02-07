Brookfield Property +1.3% on div boost, buyback, Q4 results

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) rises 1.3% in premarket trading after boosting its dividend, announcing plans to buy back up to $500M of BPY units and BPR shares, and reporting Q4 results.

Plans substantial issuer bid for up to $500M of BPY units and class A shares of Brookfield Property REIT at a price of at least $19.00 per unit but not more than $21.00.

Raises quarterly distribution by 4.8% to 33 cents per unit.

Q4 company FFO of $416M, or 43 cents per unit, rises from $286M, or 41 cents per unit, in the year-ago quarter, due to increased investment in core retail and its seasonally strong performance in the quarter; also helped by same-property income growth in core office business.

Operating performance more than offset the impact of a higher interest rate environment and negative impact of converting foreign currency into U.S. dollars.

Q4 core office FFO increased to $170M from $148M a year ago.

Q4 core retail FFO rose to $270M from $158M a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Property Partners reports Q4 results (Feb. 7)