Clear Channel Outdoor prices an upsize offering of 9.25% senior subordinated notes due 2024

  • Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has upsized and priced an offering of $2.235B (from $2.2B) of 9.25% Senior unsecured Subordinated Notes due 2024.
  • The issuance and sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on February 12.
  • Clear Channel Worldwide intends to use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 7.625% Series A and Series B Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020 and satisfy and discharge the indenture governing such notes and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering and the redemption.
