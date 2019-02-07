J.C. Penney to stop selling furniture and appliances

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it will stop selling furniture at the approximately 105 stores that offer it in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The department store chain also plans to stop selling major appliances.

"Optimizing the allocation of store space will enable us to prioritize and focus on the company’s legacy strengths in apparel and soft home furnishings, which represent higher margin opportunity," reads a JCP statement.

The dramatic moves by J.C. Penney follow the appointment in October of Jill Soltau to the CEO position.