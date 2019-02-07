FDA requests stay of Endo litigation through March 15; shares down 2% premarket

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) slips 2% premarket, albeit on only 200 shares, following its announcement that the FDA has request a further stay of their ongoing litigation through March 15.

The lawsuit, filed the company in October 2017 challenging the agency's authorization of bulk compounding of drugs, including vasopressin made by subsidiary Par Sterile Products, was most recently stayed on January 7 during the federal government shutdown.

The agency says the latest stay, if granted by the court, will allow it to publish the final clinical need determination for vasopressin on or before March 15.