Medical Properties Trust sees more acquisitions in 2019

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) boosts its estimate for 2019 acquisitions to $2.5B from $2.0B.

Reaffirms 2019 normalized FFO per share guidance of $1.42-$1.46.

MPW falls 1.8% in premarket trading.

Pending investments of up to $1.2B in 11 Healthscope hospitals are expected to generate rental revenue that strongly exceed MPW's cost of capital on a per-share basis; sees spread similar to what it's achieved in U.S. and European hospital real estate investments.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 31 cents, in line with consensus estimate, vs. 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $180.6M falls from $205.0M a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

