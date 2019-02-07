Spectrum Brands -4% after sales limp in

Feb. 07, 2019 9:11 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)SPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) swing lower after the company's FQ1 sales tally missed even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 13% to $115M during the quarter, with all four segments posting a decline. Gross margin improved 30 bps to 34.9% of sales due to a product mix shift.
  • Looking ahead, Spectrum Brands sees FY19 EBITDA from continuing operations of between $560M to $580M. Capital expenditures from continuing operations are expected to be between $70M to $75M. "We are stepping up investments to accelerate innovation and increase marketing support behind our strong and well-known brands, including our just announced 5-year partnership between Remington and Manchester United," notes management.
  • Shares of Spectrum Brands are down 4.33% premarket to $55.00.
  • Previously: Spectrum Brands misses by $0.58, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)
