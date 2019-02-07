GrubHub -14% on Q4 misses, downside EBITDA guide

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) plunges 14.2 % on Q4 revenue and EPS misses. FY guidance has revenue from $1.315B to $1.415B (consensus: $1.34) and adjusted EBITDA from $235M to $265M, below the $302.4M consensus.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $42.1M compared to the $47.2M consensus.

Active diners totaled 17.7M (+22% Y/Y) and daily active grubs came in at 467,500 (+19% Y/Y).

Gross food sales were $1.4B, up 21% Y/Y.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast available here.

