TWTR, TTM and FCAU among premarket losers

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) -72% on disappointing DMD gene therapy data.
USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) -43% on restating some financial statements.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) -25% on announcing corporate restructuring.
The Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) -15% on Q2 earnings.
GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) -14% on Q4 earnings.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) -12% on Q4 earnings.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) -11% on Q4 earnings.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) -11% on Q2 earnings.
Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) -8% on Q2 earnings.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -7% on Q4 earnings.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) -7% on planned public share offering
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) -7% on Q3 earnings.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) -7% on Q1 earnings.
Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) -6%.
BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) -6%.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) -6% on downside prelim. Q4.
