On the Move

TWTR, TTM and FCAU among premarket losers

|About: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)|By:, SA News Editor

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB-72% on disappointing DMD gene therapy data.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT-43% on restating some financial statements.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL-25% on announcing corporate restructuring.

The Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN-15% on Q2 earnings.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB-14% on Q4 earnings.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE-12% on Q4 earnings.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU-11% on Q4 earnings.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR-11% on Q2 earnings.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU-8% on Q2 earnings.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR-7% on Q4 earnings.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL-7% on planned public share offering

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM-7% on Q3 earnings.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO-7% on Q1 earnings.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) -6%.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) -6%.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL-6% on downside prelim. Q4.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox