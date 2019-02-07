Marathon Petroleum posts Q4 beat as refinery throughput surges

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +0.2% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 53% Y/Y gain in revenues to $32.5B.

MPC says total refinery utilization was 94% during Q4, resulting in total throughputs of 3.1M bbl/day vs. 2M bbl/day in the year-ago quarter, and its refining and marketing margin climbed 15% to $15.07/bbl.

By segment, R&M income from operations totaled $923M in the quarter, Midstream income - which primarily reflects the results of MPLX and Andeavor Logistics - was $889M, and Retail income came in at $613M.

CEO Gary Heminger says MPC has "realized $160M of synergies [from the Andeavor combination] in just three months and continue to expect total annual gross run-rate synergies of up to $600M at year-end 2019 and $1.4B by the end of 2021."

The company also announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.53/share.