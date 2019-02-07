More on Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) says that in Q4, rig count averaged 183 rigs, an increase of five rigs from Q3; expects rig count to average 174 rigs in 1H 2019

Sales by segment: Contract Drilling: $387.5M (+25.2%); Pressure pumping: $319.7M (-21.4%); Directional Drilling: $56.4M (+23.7%)

Average rig margin per day was $9,390; dayrates for super-spec rigs were strong and resulted in an average rig revenue per day of $22,970; rig operating costs decreased to $13,580 per day

The company reports wider operating loss of ~$211M, as compared to ~$22M last year; EBITDA margin improves ~265bps to 26.7%

Expects FY19 capex of $465M, -27% Y/Y.

