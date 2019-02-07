Chipotle +8% as analysts reset targets higher

A strong quarter from Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has analysts scrambling to reset price targets higher.

Telsey ups it PT to $600 from $500, while Maxim goes to a $540 PT from $510. BTIG is in with a $625 PT ("firing on all cylinders"), while Loop Capital Markets is even more bullish with a PT of $630. Even the cautious analyst team at Stephens joined the fray, bumping up its CMG target by $100 to $525. Meanwhile, KeyBanc is in with a $625 PT and positive comments to supports its Overweight rating.

Chipotle has the attention of analysts after its app brought "new, lapsed and medium-frequency guests" to the chain. The extra sales helped leverage fixed costs lower during the quarter.

Shares of CMG are up 8.49% to $570.55 in premarket trading.

