Dynex Q4 BV hurt by market volatility, wider credit spreads

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) reports Q4 core net operating income of 18 cents per share, a penny shy of the consensus estimate, versus 19 cents in Q3 and 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share declined to $6.02 at Dec. 31, 2018, from $6.75 at Sept. 30, 2018 as market volatility at the end of the year led to widening credit spreads on agency RMBS and CMBS.

Dynex slips 0.6% in premarket trading.

Q4 net interest income of $13.0M rose from $12.2M in Q3, but fell from $14.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest spread declined 15 basis points and adjusted net interest spread narrowed 17 bps during Q4.

Since the end of 2018, market volatility has subsided, resulting in tightening credit spreads on agency RMBS and CMBS and improving book value per common share to approximately $6.20 at Jan. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

