CNX Resources says proved reserves rise to 7.9T cfe

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) reports total proved reserves rose 4% Y/Y to 7.9T cfe as of year-end 2018, despite selling 825B cfe in proved reserves through the divestiture of the company's shallow oil and gas and Ohio Utica joint venture assets; pro forma for asset divestitures in 2018, reserves rose 15% Y/Y.

CNX added 960B cfe of proved reserves through extensions and discoveries during 2018, replacing 189% of its 2018 net production of 507B cfe.

Proved developed reserves of 4.49T cfe in 2018 comprised 57% of total proved reserves, compared to 58% in 2017.