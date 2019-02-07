Oppenheimer calls Sprouts Farmers Market a top pick
Feb. 07, 2019 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer says its expects some wild trading when Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) reports earnings on February 21.
- "We continue to look favorably upon the company’s prospects, but expect a volatile trade with the guidance. Management has telegraphed headwinds to FY19 EPS including a lease accounting headwind, payroll investments until lapped, training costs associated with fresh-item management, and lapping of a lower tax rate," notes the Oppenheimer analyst team.
- The firm calls Sprouts a "top albeit anti-consensus pick for 2019" even if earnings takes shares lower.