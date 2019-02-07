Soft guidance pushes Penn National Gaming lower
Feb. 07, 2019 9:37 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Penn National Gaming (PENN -2.6%) expects Q1 revenue of $1.301B vs. $1.33B consensus and EPS of $0.40 vs. $0.44 consensus.
- The casino operator sees FY19 revenue of $5.207B vs. $5.33B and EPS of $1.37 vs. $1.62 consensus.
- Full-year EBITDAR of $1.54B is anticipated vs. $1.55B consensus.
- Pinnacle update: "We remain well on pace to achieve our two-year, $100 million run rate cost synergy target, with a run rate of $50 million anticipated in 2019 and an additional $50 million expected by the end of 2020."
