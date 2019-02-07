Stocks slide as European Union cuts economic growth outlook

Feb. 07, 2019 9:45 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor50 Comments
  • Stocks pull back at the open as lingering concerns over slowing global growth weigh on investor sentiment; Dow -0.7%, S&P -0.8%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
  • The European Union trimmed its 2019 euro area GDP growth forecast to 1.3% from 1.9%, while the Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75% and cut its 2019 GDP growth outlook to 1.2% from 1.7%.
  • European bourses trade broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -1.8%, France's CAC -1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed for Lunar New Year.
  • In U.S. corporate news, BB&T and SunTrust Banks agree to join forces in an all-stock merger of equals valued at ~$66B.
  • Among the S&P 500 sectors, information technology (-1.2%), consumer discretionary (-1.1%) and communication services (-1%) are leading the retreat, while utilities (+0.1%) is the only group trading with gains.
  • U.S. Treasury prices move higher, pushing both the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.66%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.46.
  • WTI crude oil -0.8% to $53.57/bbl.
