WWE dips after solid beat, wrapping record year

After opening up 4% , World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) quickly turned down 1% after healthy performance in its Media segment drove double-digit revenue gains and a beat on top and bottom lines.

Net income jumped to $41.2M from $4.8M largely on performance, but was aided by the impact of a prior-year $11.3M charge tied to tax reform.

OIBDA rose 57% to $64.4M, and OIBDA margin rose to 24% from 19%.

Net revenue by segment: Media, $205.3M (up 40.2%); Live Events, $34.4M (down 2.3%); Consumer Products, $32.8M (up 9.3%).

Operating income by segment: Media, $65.9M (up 62.7%); Live Events, $1.4M (up 75%); Consumer Products, $10M (up 31.6%).

The company also authorized a $500M stock buyback.

For Q1, it's estimating adjusted OIBDA at $9M-$14M; "This range of results, as well as expected performance through the third quarter, represent year-over-year declines as higher content rights fees are more than offset by increases in fixed costs, including the timing of strategic investments." It also projects average paid subscribers to WWE Network of about 1.59M.

For the full year, it's expecting record revenue of about $1B and is targeting adjusted OIBDA of at least $200M, up at least 12% to another record.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

