LCI Industries retrenches after tough quarter
Feb. 07, 2019 9:50 AM ETLCI Industries (LCII)LCIIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- LCI Industries (LCII -8.7%) drops sharply after earnings, although management struck a confident tone looking ahead.
- "Our strategy to diversify our business through adjacent markets, the aftermarket, and internationally is clearly paying off. We saw strong growth in each of these markets, as well as a substantial increase in content per vehicle in our RV OEM segment supporting our outperformance of the industry," notes LCI Industries CEO Jason Lippert.
- LCI says it's taking actions to adjust to the lower volume environment, including price increases to offset tariffs and higher commodity pricing and scaling back capital expenditures to boost return on investment and cash flows.
- Source: Press Release
- Previously: LCI misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)