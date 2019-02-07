Vale auditor told police he felt pressured to affirm dam safety - WSJ
Feb. 07, 2019 10:02 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- One of the safety auditors who inspected Vale's (VALE -0.1%) mining tailings dam that collapsed last month told police he felt pressured to attest to the safety of the structure despite indications it was unsafe, WSJ reports, citing court documents.
- The inspector, who was arrested days after the tragedy as part of the government's investigation into the disaster, told police the company knew of risks to the dam's integrity just days before it collapsed.
- Separately, Brazil's National Mining Agency plans to ban upstream tailings dams, according to an agency director.
- It is not clear what kind of deadline dam operators would face to take down or convert the dams; Brazil has 88 upstream tailings dams.