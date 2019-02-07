Willis Towers Watson -3.4% after Q4 EPS miss

  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) falls 3.4% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.00, which includes a revenue accounting standard impact, misses the consensus estimate of $4.06.
  • Q4 segment operating income, excluding the impact of the revenue standard, was $485M, up from $416M a year ago; by segment:
  1. Human Capital & Benefits $189M vs. $164M a year ago.
  2. Corporate Risk & Broking $240M vs. $214M.
  3. Investment, Risk & Reinsurance loss of $2m vs. loss of $6M.
  4. Benefits Delivery & Administration $58M vs $44M.
