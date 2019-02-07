Willis Towers Watson -3.4% after Q4 EPS miss
Feb. 07, 2019 10:04 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)WLTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) falls 3.4% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.00, which includes a revenue accounting standard impact, misses the consensus estimate of $4.06.
- Q4 segment operating income, excluding the impact of the revenue standard, was $485M, up from $416M a year ago; by segment:
- Human Capital & Benefits $189M vs. $164M a year ago.
- Corporate Risk & Broking $240M vs. $214M.
- Investment, Risk & Reinsurance loss of $2m vs. loss of $6M.
- Benefits Delivery & Administration $58M vs $44M.
- Including the impact of ASC 606, Q4 revenue was $2.37B; excluding the revenue standard impact, Q4 revenue was $2.14B vs. $2.08B in the year-ago quarter.
