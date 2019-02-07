EnerSys slips ~17% on Q3 earnings miss

EnerSys slides (ENS -16.8% ) as the company reports Q3 earnings lower than expected.

Sales increase 3% Y/Y to $680M, including 4% increase due to acquisitions and a 2% increase in pricing, partially offset by 3% decrease in forex translation impact

EnerSys acquired assets from Alpha Group that contributed $26.8M to net sales and $(4.4)M to net earnings.

Net sales by segment: Americas: $402.M (+13.8%); EMEA: $217.8M (-3.2%); Asia: $60.2M (-25.5%)

Gross margin declines ~115bps to 24.2%; operating margin reduces ~310bps to 7.4%

Previously: EnerSys misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)