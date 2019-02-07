More on MAXIMUS Q1 results
Feb. 07, 2019 10:20 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)MMSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MAXIMUS (MMS -1.8%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 6.7% Y/Y to $664.6M.
- Revenue by segment: US Health & Human Services $294.2M (-3.3% Y/Y); U.S. Federal Services $217M (+63% Y/Y) & Outside the U.S. $153.4M (-17% Y/Y).
- Sales pipeline of $19.9B at December 31, 2018, of which 78% is new work.
- Operating margin by segment: US Health & Human Services declined 280 bps to 19%; U.S. Federal Services declined 280 bps to 9.8% & Outside the U.S. declined 580 bps to 2.9%.
- The Company announced a $0.25/share cash dividend payable on February 28, 2019 & also repurchased ~0.65M shares for $41.3M for an average price of $63.52/share.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $54.7M with, CFO of $59.3M and FCF of $53.9M.
- YTD signed contract awards of ~$224M and contracts pending of ~$743M at December 31, 2018.
- 2019 Outlook: Total revenue of $2.925-3B & EPS of $3.55-3.75; CFO.
