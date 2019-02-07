Wireless again pushes BCE to earnings beat

BCE (BCE -0.3% ) has again ridden wireless growth to a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q4 results.

Operating revenues rose 3% and EBITDA rose 2.8%, to C$2.39B.

Attributable net earnings fell 7.6% on an unadjusted basis, to C$606M. Adjusted net earnings rose 7.9% to C$794M.

In wireless, net adds were 143,114 (down from 158,514 the year prior). Postpaid net adds were 121,780, down from 175,204, tied to an 11.4% drop in gross adds. Prepaid subs rose by 21,334, vs. a year-ago decline of 16,690. Blended average billing per user was C$67.46, down 1.2%.

Wireline added 32,558 new retail high-speed Internet customers, up 15.5% Y/Y, and added 36,473 net new IPTV subs (up 12.3%). Satellite TV lost 27,220 subs, and wireline voice revenue fell 3.8% to C$936M.

Operating revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.25B (up 4.6%); Bell Wireline, C$3.296B (up 2.4%); Bell Media, C$850M (up 1.9%).

Free cash flow jumped 56.7%, to C$1.02B.

The company also declared a 5% dividend hike.

Previously: BCE beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 07 2019)

Press release