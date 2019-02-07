CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) falls 1.8% after Q4 revenue misses and guidance for 2019 shows that FFO per share may trail the consensus estimate.

Guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $5.21-$5.31 compares with consensus estimate of $5.30.

On development activity, CoreSite calls 2019 a positive transition year--expecting to start off with leasable capacity at a low level vs. historical norms and planning to end the year with leasable capacity, plus quickly developable incremental capacity, at higher levels than in previous years.

Q4 FFO of $1.26 per share and unit, in line with consensus, vs $1.25 in Q3 and adjusted FFO of $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total operating revenue of $139.1M, misses estimate by $630K, compares with $139.2M in Q3 and $125.9M in Q4 2017.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

