Matrix Service slips 10% post Q2 results; raises FY19 revenue guidance

Feb. 07, 2019 10:30 AM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX)MTRXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Matrix Service (MTRX -10.3%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 20.4% Y/Y to $340.57M; Revenue by Segments: Electrical Infrastructure $58.17M (-10.3% Y/Y); Oil Gas & Chemical $87.52M (-1% Y/Y); Storage Solutions $126.19M (+78% Y/Y); and Industrial $70.38M (+18.8% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin declined by 125 bps to 8.2%, company says FY19 gross margin was negatively impacted by the wind down of the lower margin work bid in a highly competitive environment.
  • Q2 Operating margin declined by 21 bps to 1.6%.
  • Backlog was at $1.05B (+44.3% Y/Y). The quarterly book-to-bill ratio was 0.8 on project awards of $277.5M.
  • Company had zero debt and a cash balance of $71.5M, as of December 31, 2018.
  • During December company repurchased 310,532 shares for $5.2M at an average price of $16.71 per share.
  • FY19 Guidance: Revenue $1.35B-$1.425B (prior $1.25B-$1.35B); and EPS $0.85-$1.15.
  • Previously: Matrix Service misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)
