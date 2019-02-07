Atossa up 24% on encouraging Endoxifen data

Nano cap Atossa Genetics (ATOS +23.5% ) is up on a 7x surge in volume following its update on an estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer patient who received preoperative oral Endoxifen under an FDA expanded access program.

The patient received daily doses for about three weeks prior to surgery. No safety or tolerability issues were reported. Results from the initial biopsy showed a reduction in cancer cell biological activity evidenced by a significant reduction in ER in the tumor.

Endoxifen prevents ER from functioning. The company says recent research suggests that it also destroys the receptor.