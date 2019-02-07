Royal Gold -2% as revenues, cash flow, production all fall
Feb. 07, 2019 10:34 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Royal Gold (RGLD -2%) is lower after posting better than expected FQ2 earnings but a 14% Y/Y decline in revenues and a 22% drop in operating cash flow to $58.8M.
- RGLD blames the declines on lower gold, silver and copper prices as well as lower overall sales and production.
- Q4 production fell 11.3% Y/Y to 79.6K gold equiv. oz., and the average realized price of gold in the quarter slipped 3.8% to $1,226/oz.
- RGLD says lower gold-stream sales from Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo were partially offset by higher gold and copper sales from Mount Milligan and initial contributions from Rainy River, while a decrease in royalty revenue was due to lower production at Peñasquito and Cortez.
- RGLD President and CEO Tony Jensen says the Q2 performance was consistent with the company's guidance.