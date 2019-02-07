Ultralife Q4 sales reduce 7% with decline in overall margins; shares are down ~10%

Ultralife (ULBI -10.4% ) reports Q4 revenue declines 7% to $20.9M, primarily due to lower communications systems sales, partially offset by increase in Battery & Energy Products sale.

Battery & Energy Products sales is +8% to $18.2M, primarily due to 13% increase in commercial sales led by higher shipments to medical customers and 2% increase in government/defense sales.

Communications Systems sales declines 51% to $2.8M, due to due to modifications to production and initial shipment schedules under the $19M in delivery contracts received in October 2018 for the US Army.

The company has a backlog of over $50M, +30% Y/Y.

Gross margin declines ~320bps to 27.3% primarily due to sales mix; operating is down ~400bps to 5.1%; adj. EBITDA margin improves marginally to 11.4%

