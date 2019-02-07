Alliance Data slumps on disappointing guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) sinks 10% after the company warns that core EPS for the year will suffer, especially in H1, as it completes shedding non-strategic held-for-sale portfolios.

Sees 2019 core EPS of $22.00; consensus estimate is $24.64.

Sees Q1 revenue decline in mid-single digit percentage and core EPS decline in high single-digits.

Q4 core EPS of $7.04 exceeded the average analyst estimate by a dime; compares with $6.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 pro forma revenue of $2.13B compares with $2.11B a year ago, up 1%.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $715M rose 20% Y/Y.

