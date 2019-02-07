Sempra's Cameron LNG export terminal 'very close' to startup

Sempra Energy (SRE -0.1% ) says its $10B Cameron LNG export terminal on the Louisiana coast is very close to startup and could be ready to begin producing liquefied natural gas in the next few weeks.

Cameron LNG officials say Train 1 is 99% complete and believe the project will be able to ramp up more quickly than some of its peers since its storage tanks already have a sizable amount of LNG in them that was left over from when the facility was an active receiving terminal a decade ago; the tanks are cooled down, making it unnecessary to bring in an import cargo for that purpose, as Cheniere Energy did when it started up Sabine Pass and Dominion Energy did when it started up Cove Point.

SRE hopes have all three trains, which would produce nearly 12M metric tons/year of LNG, in service by year-end 2019.