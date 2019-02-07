More on Lee Enterprises Q1 results

Lee Enterprises (LEE +1.5% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 5.3% Y/Y to $136.2M.

Net income was $10.4M, vs. a year-ago $34.3M (down 69.8% Y/Y)

Total digital revenue increased 10.7%, due to an 8.0% growth in digital advertising revenue and a 27.7% growth in digital services revenue.

Monthly visits to Lee's mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 75.4M (+12.9% Y/Y).

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $75.9M (down 10.3%); Subscription, $46.2M (-4.1%); other, $13.9M (up 28.7%).

Including $15.9M in cash and availability under revolving facility, liquidity totaled $37.3M.

Debt was reduced $7M including repaying, in full, the balance of the 1st lien term loan, the principal amount of debt was $477.8M.

