First Data loses BTIG's buy rating
Feb. 07, 2019 10:51 AM ETFISVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- First Data (FDC -1%) gets downgraded by BTIG analyst Mark Palmer to neutral from buy as he contends that accretion from its agreement to be acquired by Fiserv is already reflected in FDC shares.
- Palmer doesn't see FDC attracting more bidders and expects the deal to close in H2 2019.
- FDC shares climbed more than 43% since the agreement, in which shareholders will get 0.303 new FIS share per FDC shares, was announced.
- BTIG sees FDC trading within +/- 15% from current levels over the next 12 months.
- Previously: First Data issues 2019 guidance on the light side (Feb. 6)