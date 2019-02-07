SRC Energy provides preliminary Q4 2018 results and FY19 guidance

Feb. 07, 2019 10:52 AM ETSRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)SRCIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SRC Energy (SRCI -5.6%) issues interim 2018 operating results.
  • Average production for FY18 increases 48% Y/Y to 50,543 Boe/day with oil comprising 47%; Q4 average production stood at 59,821 Boe/day.
  • Realized product prices for FY18: Oil: $57.79/bbl (+30%); NGL: $19.12/bbl (+12%); Natural gas: $2.09/Mcf (-10%)
  • For FY19, the company expects capex of ~$425M-$450M that is expected to deliver Y/Y production growth of ~20%
  • Anticipates 2019 production of ~59,000-62,000 Boe/day, with oil comprising 42%-45%
  • SRC plans to issue Q4 earnings release on February 20, 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.