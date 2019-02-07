SRC Energy provides preliminary Q4 2018 results and FY19 guidance
- SRC Energy (SRCI -5.6%) issues interim 2018 operating results.
- Average production for FY18 increases 48% Y/Y to 50,543 Boe/day with oil comprising 47%; Q4 average production stood at 59,821 Boe/day.
- Realized product prices for FY18: Oil: $57.79/bbl (+30%); NGL: $19.12/bbl (+12%); Natural gas: $2.09/Mcf (-10%)
- For FY19, the company expects capex of ~$425M-$450M that is expected to deliver Y/Y production growth of ~20%
- Anticipates 2019 production of ~59,000-62,000 Boe/day, with oil comprising 42%-45%
- SRC plans to issue Q4 earnings release on February 20, 2019.