Restaurant stocks sized up

Restaurant stocks are slightly outperforming the broad market today with more than half of the publicly-traded names posting at least a small gain.
Chipotle (CMG +13.7%) leads the pack after posting sizzling earnings, while decliners include Nathan's Famous (NATH -0.4%), FAT Brands (FAT -4.1%), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -4.1%) and Brinker International (EAT -0.6%).
Grant's Interest Rate Observer has a negative piece out on the sector, singling out concerning issues at Brinker, Jack In The Box (JACK +0.9%), Wendy's (WEN -0.2%) and Restaurant Brands (QSR -0.2%).
