Restaurant stocks sized up

Restaurant stocks are slightly outperforming the broad market today with more than half of the publicly-traded names posting at least a small gain.

Chipotle (CMG +13.7% ) leads the pack after posting sizzling earnings, while decliners include Nathan's Famous (NATH -0.4% ), FAT Brands (FAT -4.1% ), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -4.1% ) and Brinker International (EAT -0.6% ).