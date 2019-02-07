Alexandria Real Estate adds to Seattle campuses

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE +1.1% ) is adding more than 300,000 RSF of office and laboratory space to its Lake Union life science campus in Seattle.

Expects Q2 delivery of 188 East Blaine Street and reports start of pre-construction activities for 1165 Eastlake Avenue East in Seattle.

The development projects will increase the campus to more than 1M RSF for tenants focused on immunology, cell therapy, oncology, and infectious diseases.

ARE also plans a new location in Seattle for Alexandria LaunchLabs, its platform for accelerating growth of early-stage life science companies.

