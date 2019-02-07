PG&E to expand power shutoff program during risky periods to limit fires
Feb. 07, 2019 11:12 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- PG&E (PCG -0.4%) discloses plans to potentially shut off power to more of its service area during dangerous conditions such as high winds and dry heat as part of a wildfire mitigation plan filed with the California Public Utilities Commission.
- PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16M California residents, says as many as 5.4M customers could be affected by the public safety power shutoffs, up from 570K today, and plans to substantially expand its tree clearing practices, strengthen inspections of its equipment and install more weather stations and cameras for earlier risk detection.
- The utility is under intense scrutiny for its role in sparking more than a dozen wildfires over the past two years, and cited potential liabilities, including the possibility its equipment set off November’s deadly Camp Fire, when it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.
- Separately, PG&E says electricity has been restored to all areas hit by yesterday's San Francisco gas explosion but some gas service remains out; no one was killed or hurt.