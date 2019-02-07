U.S. stocks fall after Kudlow sees "sizeable distance" in trade talks
Feb. 07, 2019 11:18 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor60 Comments
- U.S. stock averages sink to session lows after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow still sees "a sizeable distance" to go in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, he told Fox Business Network.
- "A tremendous amount of ground" has been covered, he said, but enforcement, technological and structural issues will be important areas to hash out.
- The Nasdaq falls 1.2% and S&P 500 is down 1.1% in late morning trading, while the Dow declines 1.0%.
