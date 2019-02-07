U.S. stocks fall after Kudlow sees "sizeable distance" in trade talks

Feb. 07, 2019 11:18 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor60 Comments
  • U.S. stock averages sink to session lows after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow still sees "a sizeable distance" to go in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, he told Fox Business Network.
  • "A tremendous amount of ground" has been covered, he said, but enforcement, technological and structural issues will be important areas to hash out.
  • The Nasdaq falls 1.2% and S&P 500 is down 1.1% in late morning trading, while the Dow declines 1.0%.
  • Previously: White House's Kudlow brushes off CBO shutdown effect estimate (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.