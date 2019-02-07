Fiat -11% after weak outlook resonates

Feb. 07, 2019 11:19 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are down 11.2% in the U.S. and 11.7% in Milan after the automaker's outlook rattles investors.
  • The company warned that it faces a tough comparison during the first half of the year to last year when it had two generations of Jeep Wrangler on sale. A higher effective tax rate in the U.S. and elevated capex spending are also factoring in. Full year adjusted EBIT of +€6.7B is anticipated by Fiat vs. €7.6B consensus.
  • Previously: Fiat Chrysler reports Q4 results (Feb. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.