Fiat -11% after weak outlook resonates
Feb. 07, 2019 11:19 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are down 11.2% in the U.S. and 11.7% in Milan after the automaker's outlook rattles investors.
- The company warned that it faces a tough comparison during the first half of the year to last year when it had two generations of Jeep Wrangler on sale. A higher effective tax rate in the U.S. and elevated capex spending are also factoring in. Full year adjusted EBIT of +€6.7B is anticipated by Fiat vs. €7.6B consensus.
