FDA to bar certain Walgreens and Circle Ks from selling tobacco products

Citing repeated violations of restrictions on the sale and distribution of tobacco products to minors, the FDA has initiated enforcement action against certain retain locations of Walgreens (WBA -1.2% ) and Circle K Stores.

The action will seek to bar tobacco sales for 30 days at a Walgreens store in Miami, FL and a Circle K located in Charleston, SC.

The agency says Walgreens is the top violator among pharmacies that sell tobacco products, adding that 22% of its locations have illegally sold said products to minors. To date, it has issued more than 1,550 warning letters and 240 civil money penalties against Walgreens stores since 2010 when its retailer enforcement program began.

Circle K is not too far behind, having received 1,045 warning letters and 205 civil money penalties since 2010.

